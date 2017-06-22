Nigel Lythgoe of So You Think You Can Dance Talks Farting, Fighting and Wine with William Shatner

© Ora TV
Justine Sterling
June 22, 2017

In another universe, So You Think You Can Dance judge and American Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe is a farting boxer. As he tells William Shatner in this week’s episode of Brown Bag Wine Tasting, his father encouraged him to box when he was younger. But Lythgoe had a strange tick: He “passed gas” whenever he threw a punch. Lucky for all of us, he chose dance instead of flatulent fighting.

Watch the clip below to hear more about Lythgoe’s inspirations growing up and see the full episode in which Lythgoe describes wines in terms of American Idol stars here.

Related: Watch Wesley Crusher Blow Captain Kirk's Mind Over a Glass of Wine 
10 Ways to Fool People Into Thinking You Know About Wine 
16 Wine Phrases and What They Mean in English

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up