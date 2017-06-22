Nigel Lythgoe of So You Think You Can Dance Talks Farting, Fighting and Wine with William Shatner

In another universe, So You Think You Can Dance judge and American Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe is a farting boxer. As he tells William Shatner in this week’s episode of Brown Bag Wine Tasting, his father encouraged him to box when he was younger. But Lythgoe had a strange tick: He “passed gas” whenever he threw a punch. Lucky for all of us, he chose dance instead of flatulent fighting.

Watch the clip below to hear more about Lythgoe’s inspirations growing up and see the full episode in which Lythgoe describes wines in terms of American Idol stars here.

