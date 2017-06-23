Nick Offerman's Whiskey Song will Warm Your Heart

We'll just say it. We love Nick Offerman. And yes, we do know he's not actually Ron Swanson, but he's got the mustache, the woodworking expertise (does anyone want to go in on a canoe with us?) and the love of whiskey to convince the world otherwise. That last one is on display in Offerman’s ode to whiskey. Watch him croon about drinking, riding horses and everything else you would expect from the man who might be the world's manliest. Enjoy. We definitely did.

The video is part of a collaboration between Offerman and Diageo, the makers of Lagavulin Scotch, whose distillery, as we learned during Parks and Recreation, is the only place worth going in Europe.

