Nick Offerman’s Yule Log Should Be Left on All Season Long

Long ago the lines between the real Nick Offerman and his Lagavulin swigging character from Parks and Recreation blurred, but one thing is for certain—like Ron Swanson, Offerman loves a good single malt. And that love is on display for an uninterrupted 45-minute stretch in the latest video for “My Tales of Whiskey” campaign.
The video really is 45 minutes long and Offerman really does just sit in front of a crackling fire drinking Lagavulin silently. But if for no other reasons than the majesty of his beard and his knowing gaze it is a significant step up from the Christmas Yule Log videos after which it’s patterned (you know, the videos that just feature a burning log in a fireplace—boring).
And while Offerman doesn't do much one commenter paid close attention through the entire video and noted his highlights below (h/t Left4Donut)
Relaxing whiskey drinking perfection. We’re going to fire up the AppleTV and leave this on for every holiday party coming up at our house.
