Nick Offerman’s Yule Log Should Be Left on All Season Long

FWx Editors
June 23, 2017

Long ago the lines between the real Nick Offerman and his Lagavulin swigging character from Parks and Recreation blurred, but one thing is for certain—like Ron Swanson, Offerman loves a good single malt. And that love is on display for an uninterrupted 45-minute stretch in the latest video for “My Tales of Whiskey” campaign.

The video really is 45 minutes long and Offerman really does just sit in front of a crackling fire drinking Lagavulin silently. But if for no other reasons than the majesty of his beard and his knowing gaze it is a significant step up from the Christmas Yule Log videos after which it’s patterned (you know, the videos that just feature a burning log in a fireplace—boring).

And while Offerman doesn't do much one commenter paid close attention through the entire video and noted his highlights below (h/t  Left4Donut)

Exciting things to point out:

3:10 Lifts his glass, looks at it for a second or two, and takes a sip. It is apparently very good.

5:44 Elegantly slides his hand to the side of the glass. Perhaps to take a sip? No. He patiently waits. Like a gentleman.

10:25 This time, he looks at the glass THEN lifts it to take a sip. He is truly a master of his art. Yet again, it is delicious.

12:44 After some contemplation, the glass is moved to the knee as if to suggest a sense of sexual tension. It's working.

15:13 The glass is moved back to the armrest perhaps to suggest that you have no game with this man. Clearly the knee was just a tease.

20:27 Yet another look then lift. His technique is clearly spot on... But wait. He has finished the glass! What will he do?! Is this the end of the Yule Log special?! NO! He sets the glass on the table and pours himself some more! Such class and grace can only come from one such as WHAT IS THIS?!? HE HAS CROSSED HIS LEGS? MY GOD. No words can be properly recited for something such as this. Carry on fellow viewers... I need a moment...

23:46 After a few minutes to let us calm down he teases yet again by looking at his glass as if to take a sip. But he does not. Crafty, Mr. Offerman. Very crafty indeed. 28:22 Yes, after the tease of last time he lifts the glass again to... Oh Mr. Offerman you sly dog, you. Yet another tease. Bravo.

30:14 Is he?... An inspection of the glass, a long smell of the aroma, long contemplation aaannnnnddd... Another sip! Good show Mr. Offerman! Good show! applauds

36:15 I believe we have a repeat performance here of

30:14. Less thrilling this time around but still a great performance nonetheless.

38:32 Ah an itch just behind the right ear. Nothing much to say here real- HE'S TAKEN A SIP. I nearly missed that one because of the distracting itch! And here I thought you had shown us your entire bag of tricks Mr. Offerman. applauds again

41:07 Haha, very good. A return to form with a classic sip and nothing more. A move worthy of an Oscar.

44:33 With one last sip he finishes off the glass and makes his way off camera. Truly, truly one of the greatest performances I have seen all year. Outstanding. Absolutely outstanding. gives a standing ovation﻿

Relaxing whiskey drinking perfection. We’re going to fire up the AppleTV and leave this on for every holiday party coming up at our house.

Related: The Grown-Up Whiskey-Filled Advent Calendars Are the Best Way to Countdown to Christmas 
Secrets of Laphroaig, the Craziest Scotch We Know 
10 of the Best Distilleries in Scotland 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up