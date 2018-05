The country's first cat café opened today in NYC courtesy of Purina One and cat enthusiasts came out in droves for the four-day pop-up. Below, a look at some of the cutest cats, cappuccino art and crazy people who love both. Clearly, the FWx cat's enthusiastic preview revved up much of the excitement.

