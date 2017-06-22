New York’s Original Cat Café by the Numbers on Its First Anniversary

Cat cafés were one of people’s favorite obsessions last year, with the feline-friendly shops popping up in cities across the country. And though the viral excitement might be gone, the cat cafes are not. In fact, New York City’s first ever cat café, Meow Parlour, just celebrated their one year anniversary on December 16.

“Our first year in business has been a whirlwind – in a good way,” said co-founders Christina Ha and Emilie Legrand. “We've met thousands of fellow cat lovers, found forever homes for over 80 incredible rescue cats (including disabled and seniors) and even started a new cat yoga trend. It'll be a tough year to top.”

We asked Ha and Legrand to elaborate on some of those numbers from year one and they provided us with the following breakdown:

23,304 – Number of unique visitors who came through Meow Parlour in their first year, a number that’s easy to track since first time guests are required to sign a waiver. That’s well over 70 visitors a day for the café (which is open six days a week), not including potential cat-obsessed repeat customers.

2,910 – Number of pounds of kitty litter used

79 – Total number of cats that came through Meow Parlour in their first year

15 – Number of cats they have right now

9 – Number of cats that reached “celebrity” status. Ronaldo, Kim and Ringo were featured in the book All Black Cats Are Not Alike. Beetle, Trixie, Mike, Chester and Bella were featured on the Felines of New York blog. And Julian was featured in the New York Times – though hopefully it didn’t go to his head.

3 – Number of three-legged cats that stopped by over the course of the year

2 – Number of occurrences of the most popular names. It happened three times. Meow Parlour hosted two cats named Kris, two cats named Lucky and two cats named Luke.

100% – Percentage of cats that have found a home after spending time at Meow Parlour. Though not all of the cats were adopted directly from their Meow Parlour stay, thanks to the café’s partnership with the rescue group KittyKind, every single cat that stopped by Meow Parlour eventually found a home – a number everyone can be proud of.

