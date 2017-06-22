New Dairy Queen Proves New Yorkers Love Waiting in Line for Food

iStockphoto
FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

New York City’s very first Dairy Queen opened this morning and, surprise, surprise, a line stretched around the block before the doors were unlocked. DQ gave away vouchers for a free Blizzard every month for a year to the first 50 customers, which is nice, but there is still something odd about trading hours out of your day for a $5 roadside delight.

It seems like every day is black Friday around here and people will camp out for anything. Who would have thought hundreds of people would give up their entire day to drink a cup of coffee with cats? Below, a shot of DQ NYC and more pictures of what New Yorkers have been lining up for this week alone.  

Related: Dispatches from the Great Nutella Cronut Incident of 2014 
5 Flawless Ice Cream Sandwiches that will Ruin You for Cones 
20 Reasons it's OK You're Missing Coachella this Weekend

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up