New Dairy Queen Proves New Yorkers Love Waiting in Line for Food

New York City’s very first Dairy Queen opened this morning and, surprise, surprise, a line stretched around the block before the doors were unlocked. DQ gave away vouchers for a free Blizzard every month for a year to the first 50 customers, which is nice, but there is still something odd about trading hours out of your day for a $5 roadside delight.

It seems like every day is black Friday around here and people will camp out for anything. Who would have thought hundreds of people would give up their entire day to drink a cup of coffee with cats? Below, a shot of DQ NYC and more pictures of what New Yorkers have been lining up for this week alone.

