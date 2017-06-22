New ‘Williamsburg’ App Will Find the Hipster Neighborhood Nearest You

Let’s assume you are an aspiring hipster who hasn’t scratched together the $3100 a month it costs for a one bedroom in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and that you live somewhere far away from Williamsburg – like Iowa or… Staten Island.

A new app fittingly named Where Is Williamsburg? has your (probably heavily tattooed) back, promising to point you to the most Williamsburg-y place in your vicinity, no matter where you are in the world. “Have you ever left Brooklyn and felt out of place? Or live in another city but want to know which neighborhood is the most like Williamsburg?” the app description asks. “Fear no more, ‘Where is Williamsburg?’ is your handy guide to the Williamsburg of every city. Built on data curated by other people exactly like you, this app will ensure that you never end up too far from home.”

As promised, the app points users towards the hippest part of whatever city they happen to be in. Or if you disagree, you can make your own suggestion. But debates over coolness aside, the app also offers four convenient pieces of info at the touch of an icon: A beer can icon shows you which bars serves PBR, a knife and fork directs you to brunch spots, a coffee cup highlights where to get pour-over coffee, and a jeans icon lets you know where to find American Apparel (which, for the record, is so not cool anymore. Duh, app!)

According to Quartz, the app is relatively accurate – though it’s even turned its back on Williamsburg, now declaring Bushwick to be the Williamsburg of Brooklyn. It’s actually a pretty astute observation.

Of course, the app has one inherent flaw: If you’re the kind of person who needs an app to tell you what the coolest part of a city is, as soon as you go there, you’re significantly lowering that neighborhood’s coolness factor. But hey, it’s the effort that counts. (Actually, effort is very uncool.)