This Nativity Scene Is Not for the Lactose Intolerant

The quick countdown from Thanksgiving to Christmas is on and Prudence Staite showed her love of Christmas in the cheesiest way possible. The 36-year-old food artist from Tewkesbury, England, spent five days carving an entire nativity scene out of 6 pounds 4 ounces of cheese, including hand-carved versions of Mary, Joseph, the three wise men and even a little baby Jesus lying on a bed of grated cheese hay.

The project was commissioned by the Pilgrims Choice cheese company who suggested Staite construct the scene out of its mature cheddar. “Creating the whole sculpture was a real challenge as it’s so intricate,” the artist said. “Sculpting the faces of Mary and Joseph was very difficult and fiddly, but I’m very pleased with how it’s turned out.” It’s good news: No one wants a disappointing baby Jesus.

The dairy-based nativity scene is currently on display at the Chill Factore, an indoor skiing and snowboarding spot in Manchester. Afterward the scene's run is over, I bet they could use the whole thing to make nachos so good you’d feel like you were having a religious experience.

