Mobile Lifestyle

Photo: The Borough Bag in Pebbled Leather. © Coach.

Compartmentalize

Work rarely ends exactly at 5 p.m., but even if you’re tying up loose ends after hours, you still deserve a break—preferably with some expertly mixed cocktails and finely crafted bar bites. With a name inspired by New York City’s five boroughs, the Borough bag from Coach is chic, sophisticated, and well-suited to any on-the-go lifestyle. Tuck your tablet or laptop in one of the three expandable zip-top compartments, with plenty of room left for touch-up essentials like a makeup bag and travel-size perfume. Prioritize decompressing at the aptly named Huckleberry Bar in Williamsburg with delicious vittles and drinks.

Photo: WOOSTER FLAT. © Coach.

Switch to Flats

Leave the power heels in your bottom desk drawer and head downtown in some girl-about-town flats, like the highly versatile Wooster flat from Coach, which is easily stashed in an oversize handbag or tote before work. The elegant cutout details and custom hardware offer ladylike style with a graphic edge, along with luxurious leather lining. They’re especially good for trekking to out-of-the-way watering holes like The Wayland on Avenue C. Settle in for nicely priced oysters, inventive small plates, and creative shooters, infused with savory flavors like shallot and pickle brine.

Do the Bag Within a Bag

Keep your essentials—smartphone, ID, cash, and credit cards—in an easy-to-reach, yet eye-catching clutch or wristlet that fits inside your day bag, like a whimsical polka dot zippy wallet or a large striped leather clutch from Coach. Your larger bag can be left with your jacket at coat check, and you can switch gears from work to relaxation with an outfit-making small bag that doubles as an accessory. Head up to mad46 rooftop lounge atop The Roosevelt Hotel in midtown for refreshing cocktails and nosh on small plates, like Guinness-grilled shrimp and blue crab potato hash.