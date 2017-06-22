Meet the Ice Cream Scoop That Can Grab a Pint at a Time

A critical key to any diet is portion control. For instance, when indulging in ice cream, grab one scoop instead of two. That is, until you’ve found this convenient loophole: the “Giant Ice Cream Scoop.”

Available via Fancy.com, this four-inch diameter scooper can dole out servings of ice cream a full pint at a time. Don’t even try to fit this bad boy into your little carton of Haagen Dazs unless you want to split the packaging apart like the Hulk when he gets angry.

“Made from high-quality 18/10 stainless steel,” this scoop is built to last, and priced that way too at a giant $60. But it’ll seem like a bargain when you’re putting everyone else’s ice cream cones to shame.

The real expense will be buying a new freezer to hold all the ice cream you’ll need to use your giant ice cream scoop effectively.

[h/t Eater]

