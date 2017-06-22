McDonald’s Giveaway Proves People Can't Get Enough Free Coffee

The fast-food breakfast war, which had been at a cease-fire for so long, began to escalate last week with the rollout of the much-anticipated Waffle Taco and the rest of the new breakfast menu at Taco Bell. But McDonald’s is firing back with the only thing that could possibly get people more excited than a breakfast sausage wrapped in a waffle: free stuff. From now until April 13, if you show up to the Golden Arches for breakfast they will give you a free small coffee. And like when you go in to use the bathroom, you don’t even need to buy anything.

We’ll have to wait and see how Taco Bell responds to Black Monday but as with any giveaway the Internet has exploded upon finding this out.

