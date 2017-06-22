Maps Attempt to Decipher American Preference for Wine vs. Beer Based on Tweets

Geotagged tweets are an interesting if imperfect way of learning about human behavior. Interesting because it’s a wealth of information. Imperfect because it only deals with a specific sub-section of the population – i.e. those people who love diving into their phone, only occasionally coming up for air long enough to find something new to tweet about.

So Emma Pierson, a researcher at the University of Oxford, admits that when she decided to use tweets to better understand which parts of the United States prefer wine to beer in a story for Quartz, the results come with some qualifiers. Still, the maps she’s created showing her results are interesting and seem to have a bit of inherent accuracy.

Looking strictly at the hashtags “#wine” versus “#beer,” wine rules in some obvious places: California’s wine country and eastern Washington, also a big wine producing. For most of the rest of the country, however, beer reigns supreme.

The maps become even more revealing when broken down by gender. When separating the women out from the men, the female map takes on much more of a reddish hue – showing that women have a preference towards at least tweeting more about wine. The male map, on the other hand, becomes starkly blue, showing that guys are beer tweeters.

Of course, none of this takes into account what people who aren’t on Twitter prefer. #ActuallyAppreciatingYourDrink

