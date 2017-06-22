This Map Shows Which Coffee Shop Rules Your Part of the Country

It might seem like Starbucks completely dwarfs every other coffee brewer out there at this point, but that’s not totally true. Depending on what region of the country you’re in, the coffee scene is actually dominated by other shops. The map-loving people over at Flowing Data recently broke down the geography for 10 major coffee chains (a couple of which mainly reign in Canada) to show what people are really drinking the most of.

The main map shows the nearest coffee place among these popular chains within a 10-mile radius. The site also created eight maps for individual store brands to highlight regional coverage. What it shows is that even though Starbucks has made the most inroads nationally, Dunkin’ Donuts still rules parts of the Northeast, Tim Hortons has parts of the Canadian border on lock, Caribou is running the Minneapolis greater metropolitan scene and then the West Coast has got its own thing going on with Dutch Bros., Peet’s and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf showing prominence in that order as you work your way south along the Pacific. Oh yeah, and then some people are still drinking Seattle’s Best even after Starbucks bought them out.

It’s a reminder that even as big chains make it seem like things are getting more and more homogeneous, parts of the country are still distinctively different. If you really want to be unique, though, you’ll drink your coffee like this.

For a look at the rest of the regional maps head over to Flowing Data.

[h/t First We Feast]

Related: The Starbucks Flat White for Dummies and in Super Slo-Mo

The Easiest Way to a Better Cup of Coffee

Extraction: The Secret to Mind Blowing Coffee

