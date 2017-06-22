Map: The Most Powerful Sandwich Shop Near You

Flowing Data, the same people who gave us a map of which coffee companies are biggest across the country, has now brought their mathematical magic to sandwich chains. They looked at Arby’s, Blimpie, Charley’s, Firehouse Subs, Jason’s Deli, Jersey Mike’s, Jimmy John’s, Panera Bread, Penn Station, Potbelly, Quiznos, Subway, Togo’s and Which Wich, as well as Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, Cousins Subs, D’Angelo, Lenny’s Sub Shop and Port of Subs, plotting each in the areas where they are most popular.

The dominance of Subway is striking. As FD points out, “There are more than twice as many Subway locations as there are all other sandwich chains (with at least 100 locations) combined.” But after you strip away Jared’s favorite sub shop, the regionalism of sandwich chains becomes more apparent. For instance, if you’re into Penn Station sandwiches, you probably live nowhere near New York’s famous Penn Station. Prefer Togo’s? You’ve definitely spent time in California. Cousins Subs? You might end up washing it down with some Wisconsin beer.

The map is a lot to take in. Make yourself a PB&J and look it over.

