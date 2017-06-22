Manlier Men Like Spicy Foods

Think eating spicy foods makes you more of a man? You may actually be right. A recent study by scientists at the University of Grenoble in France found that men who like spicier foods have higher testosterone levels than their mild food-loving brethren.

According to the Telegraph, 114 men ranging in age from 18 to 44 “were presented with a plate of mashed potatoes and invited to add chili sauce to taste.” Researchers then looked at saliva samples and found that more hot sauce equals more testosterone. Higher levels of the hormone have been seen to correlate with higher levels of risk-taking. Turns out that’s true even when it comes to food.

Laurent Bègue, one of the authors of the study, even suggested that spicier foods might not only be an effect but the cause. “It is also possible that the regular consumption of spicy food contributes to increasing testosterone levels,” he was quoted as saying, “although so far this has only been demonstrated on rodents.”

So keep getting those wings extra hot, unless you want to show off your sensitive side.

