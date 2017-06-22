A Man Changed His Name to ‘Bacon Double Cheeseburger’

Meet B.D. Cheeseburger. That’s the signature this 33-year-old gas consultant puts at the bottom of his work emails. But his friends like to call him by his full name: Bacon Double Cheeseburger. These are the same friends who convinced him to change his name in the first place – while drinking at a pub, of course.

Before this resident of the London suburb of Muswell Hill got sufficiently buzzed enough to change his name to something juicer (pun intended), he was simply known as Sam Smith – a boring name that was probably worthy of being changed even before that singing Sam Smith came along, ripped off Tom Petty, and really ruined it for everyone in England.

“It was the culmination of probably too many drinks in the pub where there was a conversation about names,” Cheeseburger told the Evening Standard, explaining the name swap. “Bacon Double Cheeseburger was pretty much the first thing that came up. Everyone loves bacon don’t they?” Flawless logic, indeed.

So what did his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, think of their son disowning his Smith heritage? “My mum was furious but my dad thinks it’s hilarious. He’s more than happy to use my new name.” Turns out you can always count on dad.

For the record, Cheeseburger wasn’t able to just wander into some kind of London name-changing station and make the switch. He first applied for the change through the UK Deed Poll Service and then, weeks later, had to sign paperwork confirming his decision. Either by coincidence or divine intervention, Cheeseburger happened to be drinking with the same friends on both occasions. “My friends were quite supportive of anything that makes me look silly, as good friends are,” Cheeseburger told the Standard, later stating that he has no regrets. His friends, I’m sure, have even fewer regrets about the whole thing.

The former Sam Smith’s case came to light as one of the weirdest choices made out of a record-breaking 85,000 people who changed their name in the UK last year. But with numbers that large, he may even bump into Ms. Cheeseburger one of these days.

