Man Buys an iPhone, Unboxes a Pancake Instead

$230 isn’t a bad deal for an iPhone 6s – the newest model of the ubiquitous Apple product. But $230 is a really shitty price for a pancake, as one unfortunate man in China recently found out.

According to the Shanghaiist, a man in China decided to take a gamble and buy an iPhone 6s he found online for just 1,500 yuan, or about $230. Despite some skepticism of the 70 percent discount, the seller told him the price was so cheap because it had been smuggled into the country. Sounds like everything’s on the up and up. How could anything go wrong?

Unsurprisingly, when the package arrived, it turns out the same man willing to openly admit to selling smuggled goods had decided to pull a fast one again: Instead of sending a new iPhone 6s, he had sent his mark a single Chinese pancake. He didn’t even have the decency to include any sort of sauce!

The guy who got ripped off said he tried to reach out to the seller to get a refund to no avail – almost as if he wasn’t sent a worthless pancake instead of an expensive iPhone by mistake. Police are currently looking for the scammer. Since the suspect seems to love crime, maybe they should check to see if anyone nearby had part of their lunch stolen.

In the meantime, you know what they say: When life gives you pancakes, make moo shu pork.