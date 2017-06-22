Lying About McDonald’s Milkshakes Is the New Way to Go Viral on Twitter

Twitter is a public forum, but most of the posts to the social media site gets about as much traction as a snowball thrown into the depths of hell. That’s probably what Twitter user Josh Raby figured when he posted a 29 tweet tale on April 11 about a trip he took to get a milkshake at McDonald’s. He only had about 700 followers at the time. Maybe they’d find his story funny? Maybe they wouldn’t even notice?

But Twitter is a public forum. And even though most tweets get lost in the ether, some don’t. Some garner a lot of attention. In Raby’s case, 29 tweets gained a lot of attention as a bizarre tale of his trip to McDonald’s for a milkshake that devolved into a make out session between a middle-aged fast food worker on the graveyard shift and his wife became the viral phenomenon du jour.

You can read Raby’s bizarre milkshake-centric encounter for yourself: His skills as a storyteller are apparently what got him here in the first place. What the 29 tweets don’t tell, however, is the firestorm that has happened since: International coverage of his story, fact checking missions to determine his tale’s validity, a personal invite from McDonald’s to let them send a limo to help him fulfill his milkshake craving, and of course a lot of Internet trolls.

In the 48 hours since his original tweets, Raby has admitted that is story is an embellishment, a tale that is more fiction than fact.

If you are wondering what I'm getting at, this is gonna be the part of the viral story where the person tells you they made a lot of it up. — Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) April 13, 2016

But you know what they say: Never let the truth get in the way of a viral story.