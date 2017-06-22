Lying About McDonald’s Milkshakes Is the New Way to Go Viral on Twitter

Twitter is a public forum, but most of the posts to the social media site gets about as much traction as a snowball thrown into the depths of hell. That’s probably what Twitter user Josh Raby figured when he posted a 29 tweet tale on April 11 about a trip he took to get a milkshake at McDonald’s. He only had about 700 followers at the time. Maybe they’d find his story funny? Maybe they wouldn’t even notice?
But Twitter is a public forum. And even though most tweets get lost in the ether, some don’t. Some garner a lot of attention. In Raby’s case, 29 tweets gained a lot of attention as a bizarre tale of his trip to McDonald’s for a milkshake that devolved into a make out session between a middle-aged fast food worker on the graveyard shift and his wife became the viral phenomenon du jour.
You can read Raby’s bizarre milkshake-centric encounter for yourself: His skills as a storyteller are apparently what got him here in the first place. What the 29 tweets don’t tell, however, is the firestorm that has happened since: International coverage of his story, fact checking missions to determine his tale’s validity, a personal invite from McDonald’s to let them send a limo to help him fulfill his milkshake craving, and of course a lot of Internet trolls.
Related: A Homemade Big Mac Recipe That Will Keep You Out of the Drive Thru
In the 48 hours since his original tweets, Raby has admitted that is story is an embellishment, a tale that is more fiction than fact.
But you know what they say: Never let the truth get in the way of a viral story.