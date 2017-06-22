Kim Kardashian to Preside over European Burger Kingdom

We wouldn’t be a part of the Internet community if we didn’t find some way to talk about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (though we won’t be saying “Kimye” around here). It turns out that Kim will soon be a restaurateur, sort of, thanks to Kanye’s recent gift for year zero of their marriage. As a wedding present, Kanye is buying Kim 10 Burger Kings across the U.K., Italy and France with the goal of “making her a real international businesswoman” and probably because it has a K in the name. What her role will actually be in running the Burger Kings is unclear. Chances aren't good that you'll see her on the fryolater or taking Euros at the register. But nothing says romance like your own medium-sized fast food empire, and if this goes well the sky is the limit. There could be Kardashian regional car dealerships, Kardashian laser tag arenas, maybe even a Kardashian clothing line at Sears. Oh wait, that one is real.

Related: 10 Favorite Burger Recipes

Fast Food

The Most Adorable Restaurant Etiquette Video You Will See Today