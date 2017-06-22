The Keyboard Waffle Iron Has Become an Internet Reality

Eating at your desk just became a little less depressing and a lot more sticky. Introducing the waffle iron that makes waffles in the shape of a keyboard.

From now until Dec. 25, you have the opportunity to join more than 282 backers (and counting!) who have gotten behind the idea of The Keyboard Waffle Iron: a die-cast aluminum piece of stovetop cookware billed by its designer, Chris Dimino, as “easily the most significant union of technology, design and waffles in the modern age.” God knows I’m racking my brain trying to come up with something that proves that statement wrong — but I just can’t.

Getting your hands on one of the irons requires a pledge of $60, with plenty of options to upgrade from there. Unfortunately, the delivery date isn’t slated until April 2015, which I believe is the exact amount of time it takes for you to start wondering, Why did I want a keyboard waffle iron so badly four months ago?

I jest, but the keyboard waffle has real demand and an intriguing backstory. Dimino actually came up with the original version as a student at the School of Visual Arts in New York City. “Tasked with designing a new purpose for an old, familiar item, Chris chose a Corona-matic typewriter and gave it new life as a waffle iron.”

The image of his crazy waffle iron went viral, with over 100 websites covering the young designer’s project. As his Kickstarter site proclaims: “People want The Keyboard Waffle Iron to be a real thing. They want to own one for themselves. After two years of design, and with your support of this Kickstarter campaign, they finally can!”

Now if only they can figure out how to get maple syrup out of the space bar.

