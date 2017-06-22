Kelly Ripa Pregamed With Champagne on the Red Carpet, Twitter Goes Crazy

At last night’s Academy Awards pre-show, Kelly Ripa walked down the red carpet cradling a mini bottle of champagne and it was absolutely genius.

Award show nights are stressful, and with all the prep time and post show activities, you are in for a long night.

When you have a hectic schedule, multi-tasking is essential for success. Why waste valuable event prep time drinking before you go when you can get your buzz on while you walk in? Twitter agrees, and offered full throttle support.

Kelly Ripa blatantly holding a champagne bottle in her hand on the red carpet = my spirit animal. — Undauntable Me (@SaucyScribe) February 29, 2016

Is @KellyRipa carrying around champagne on the red carpet? I think that's what I would too#PopFizzClink #Oscars2016 — Ashley Boldin (@TechniGal_Ash) February 29, 2016

Kelly Ripa, champagne open and in hand, channeling her @broadcity character on the red carpet. #Oscars — Will Robinson (@Will_Robinson_) February 29, 2016

OMG how much champagne did Ms. @KellyRipa drink haha I do love the straw idea! @KellyandMichael — Nicole K (@LImommaof2) February 29, 2016

As Ripa was hosting the Oscars after show with Michael Strahan, we really hope she was pacing herself and hydrating during all those hours of Champagne enjoyment – otherwise it may have made for some really fun post-show interviews.

