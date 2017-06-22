Jet Age Style Will Take Flight at the TWA Terminal Hotel

If the departure of Mad Men from your television has left you yearning for that 1960s style vibe, a new arrival at John F. Kennedy Airport may be just the place for you. There'll be no need to live vicariously through Don Draper when the iconic TWA Terminal reopens as a swanky hotel. The plan to transform the vintage terminal was announced on Sept. 24th by Gov. Andrew Cuomo after a unanimous vote from Port Authority of New York and New Jersey commissioners.



A rendering of what the new hotel will look like. Courtesy of MCR Development.

After ushering in the jet age with its opening in 1962, the hub of the now defunct Trans World Airlines was closed in 2001 and has sat like a giant time capsule from an era when air travel was still glamorous. The building has since popped up occasionally appearing as a set piece in such films as 2002's Catch Me if You Can.

The proposed hotel is slated to open in 2018 with over 500 rooms, two new towers and a 10,000-square-foot observation deck. At $265 million, the hefty price tag is being paid by MCR Development and JetBlue Airlines, keeping the terminal in the hands of forward thinking fliers. One thing's for sure, this hotel had better sport a seriously stocked bar for proper jet set boozing

Related: A Private Tour of the Eerie Abandoned Terminal at JFK

Here's How to Stay in a $32,000 Hotel Room for $99

Hotels that Stock Minibars for Cocktail Enthusiasts