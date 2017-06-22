In Italy You Can Go Grocery Shopping With Your Dog

Shopping carts already have a spot to put your child, but what about the member of your family you love the most: your dog? An Italian grocery store has recently righted this wrong, not only letting dogs into its shop, but introducing special grocery carts that have a specific spot for pooches.

The concept was the brainchild of Gianfranco Galantini, owner of an Unes store in Liano, Italy, after noticing just how many dogs were getting tied up outside while people dropped in for groceries. Since the law allows dogs to enter stores as long as they are not a nuisance, Galantini decided to convert some of his carts into dog-friendly vehicles by adding a solid metal compartment up front that pups can stand on without their paws falling through.

A photo posted by This Dog's Life (@thisdogslifesite) on Apr 12, 2016 at 9:49am PDT

Beyond making for some amazing photos, the new dog carts have proved popular on a practical level as well. “The owners of small dogs can now avoid having to leave them outside, giving them peace of mind to take all the time they need to make their purchases,” Gianfranco was quoted as saying. “The initiative launched just recently, but we’ve already noticed how much our customers appreciate it.” Reportedly, Unes is even considering adding them at other branches.

For shoppers worried about their food ending up next to where a dog was just licking his butt, the store says that the special dog carts are cleaned after each use – which is more than can be said for the carts that someone’s filthy child was just plopped in.

Meanwhile, a cat is like, “Hey, dogs, you know if you just stay home and sleep, they’ll bring the food to you, right?”