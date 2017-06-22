IPAs to Hit the High Seas with a Dedicated Craft Beer Cruise

Want to go on “The Ultimate Craft Beer Vacation” without ever leaving a boat? Sounds like you may be interested in The Lebrewski Cruise—a four-night trip from Miami to the Bahamas on board the Norwegian Pearl that features beer tastings, pairings and events, as well as plenty of live music and a slightly out of place head-nod to The Big Lebowski.

According to USA Today, “Craft brewery representatives on board will include Jeremy Moynier, the lead brewer from California's Stone Brewing Company, and Jeff Brown, president of Colorado's Boulder Beer Company. Executives from Florida's Cigar City Brewing and California's Lagunitas Brewing Company also will be on hand.” Beyond those four names, the cruise’s site also lists Avery, Ballast Point, Boulevard, The Bruery, Cascade, Cisco, Coronado, Dogfish Head, Founders, Funky Buddha, Heavy Seas, Hoppin’ Frog, Left Hand, Ommegang, Oskar Blues, Redstone Meadery, Rogue and Terrapin as being along for the ride, as well as “more to come.”

Hosting the event will be Kyle Hollingsworth, a member of The String Cheese Incident and an avid homebrewer. That’ll probably give you a sense of the kind of bands that will also be on board—names like OAR and Molly Hatchet. As you might expect, this won’t be an EDM or hip-hop-centric craft beer cruise.

And like with any good cruise, this one includes plenty of preplanned events that make you feel like you’ve time-traveled back to summer camp, though a bit more adult – things like a homebrewing workshop, a Beer Olympics, an early celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and a special showing of The Big Lebowski where attendees are encouraged to arrive in costume (like I said, a little out of place).

The party sets sail on March 1, 2016, with early booking rates available until the end of the month. However, it’s worth noting that, though the cruise features plenty of beer events, beer outside of those events is not included. Sounds like the Lebrewski folks could have a mutiny on their hands.

