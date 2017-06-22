Infographic: What Some of the World’s Most Powerful CEO’s Eat for Breakfast

Want to be a billionaire? Or do you at least want to eat like one? It’s actually not as tough or hard on your bank account as you might think. For the beautifully-quaffed media CEO/airline CEO/telecom CEO/raconteur Richard Branson, for example, the morning starts with a simple bowl of fruit and muesli. And presumably an irritatingly catchy video of people dancing while wearing airplane life jackets.

British business consulting company Make It Cheaper put together this infographic with the morning rituals of everyone from Mark Zuckerberg to newly reminted Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Apparently the lifestyles of the rich famous aren’t made so much of Champagne wishes and caviar dreams as they are of oatmeal, toast and Starbucks blended drinks.

