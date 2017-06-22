How the Top 5 Starbucks in Manhattan Earned Their Rankings

Anyone who has ever been to more than one of the 212 Starbucks in Manhattan knows that some are good, some are bad and some are just public restrooms with good sound tracks.
But why the disparity? We turned to Yelp reviewers to figure out what made the site’s top-ranked Starbucks locations a cut above the rest.
The reasons are, shall we say, varied:
5) 1585 Broadway (Midtown West, Theater District); Average rating: 3.5 stars
This centrally located Starbucks landed in spot No. 5 on our Yelp search, probably because the baristas will put up with your drink orders, no matter how pretentious or misspelled.
And, it’s also great for creeps!
4) 14 W. 23rd St. (Flatiron); Average rating: 4 stars
This location near Madison Square Park probably earned its stars due to its historical significance.
Tell your friends to meet you there. They’ll know where you mean.
3) 180 West Broadway (Tribeca); Average rating: 4 stars
This Tribeca location is conveniently near the New York Law School:
2) 200 E. 28th St. (Kips Bay); Average rating: 4 stars
Head over to the East Side if you want to meet the most patient barista of all time:
And the attention to detail is very much appreciated.
1) 130 Fulton St. (Financial District); Average rating: 4 stars
And finally, the spot that topped our search, right in the heart of the Financial District. What about this particular location excites the Wall Street crowd?
Yup, that about sums it up.
