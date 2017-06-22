How the Top 5 Starbucks in Manhattan Earned Their Rankings

Anyone who has ever been to more than one of the 212 Starbucks in Manhattan knows that some are good, some are bad and some are just public restrooms with good sound tracks.

But why the disparity? We turned to Yelp reviewers to figure out what made the site’s top-ranked Starbucks locations a cut above the rest.

The reasons are, shall we say, varied:

5) 1585 Broadway (Midtown West, Theater District); Average rating: 3.5 stars

This centrally located Starbucks landed in spot No. 5 on our Yelp search, probably because the baristas will put up with your drink orders, no matter how pretentious or misspelled.

“This was the first and only Starbucks I went to where the barista didn’t ask me [what] affagato meant.” —Thea W.

And, it’s also great for creeps!

“While it’s always crawling with Midwestern teenage girls on field trips, there’s…a great energy to it.” —Carrie L.

4) 14 W. 23rd St. (Flatiron); Average rating: 4 stars

This location near Madison Square Park probably earned its stars due to its historical significance.

“I absolutely love Edith Wharton’s writings about New York and so I appreciate the irony of her childhood home now being a Starbucks.” —Mary D.

Tell your friends to meet you there. They’ll know where you mean.

“What a great place! My favorite coffee in the city hands down. Whenever I travel I always tell people I meet that you must try the Starbucks in Manhattan.” —Rolf J.

3) 180 West Broadway (Tribeca); Average rating: 4 stars

This Tribeca location is conveniently near the New York Law School:

“[It’s] across from New York Law School and when classes are changing, these smart kids come across to talk and drink—not an issue with me—I like being around smart kids, it makes me look smart!” —Lou C.

2) 200 E. 28th St. (Kips Bay); Average rating: 4 stars

Head over to the East Side if you want to meet the most patient barista of all time:

“Today my iced coffee had a terrible, nasty aftertaste and Jarvis happily remade it for us 3x before it tasted just right!! It was insane.” —Noel B.

And the attention to detail is very much appreciated.

“They…never allow anybody to sleep there anymore. Great job, guys!” – Hoppy J.

1) 130 Fulton St. (Financial District); Average rating: 4 stars

And finally, the spot that topped our search, right in the heart of the Financial District. What about this particular location excites the Wall Street crowd?

“They serve coffee here.” —Vincent L.

Yup, that about sums it up.

Related: 7 Tips for Finding Great Food in Lands that Yelp Forgot

Learn to Sniff Your Coffee Like a Pro

This Is Your Brain on Coffee