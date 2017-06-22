How Surf and Skate Culture Fits in the Art World

Need Supply is both a boutique in Richmond, Virginia, and an indie media company covering fashion, art and food. In addition to operating a blog, the brand publishes the biannual Human Being Journal , which is part catalog and part interview mag. The newest edition features artist Ryan McGinness. Now living in New York, McGinness is returning to his home state of Virginia for an exhibit of his large-scale paintings. Need Supply got him to open up about the inspiration he found in skateboards, and the cerebral differences between art and design, including how he hates that artists put the onus of understanding on the viewer. Check out the video below to get inside the mind of the artist.

