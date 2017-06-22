How Not to Get Sick this Flu Season

This piece originally appeared as 8 Tips for Staying Healthy During Cold and Flu Season on PureWow.

It’s cold and flu season, y’all. (Sigh.) To ward off any cold attacks here are 8 tried-and-true tips for surviving the grossest time of year. Just add these to lots of sleep, tons of water and washing your hands like it’s your job.

1. Drink natural beef broth. Acupuncturists say downing a cup a day acts as an anti-inflammatory and speeds up decongestion.

2. Load up on zinc. Taken within 24 hours of the onset of cold symptoms, it will help boost the immune system and fight infection.

3. Sip apple cider vinegar. Swig a mix of half water, half apple cider vinegar to stave off a sore throat.

4. Try saline nasal spray. Also known as the lazy woman's neti pot, it helps combat congestion by clearing out your sinuses--and restores moisture during the dry winter months.

5. Use a humidifier at home. Cold viruses thrive in dry conditions.

6. Keep a bowl of citrus on your breakfast table. This way you’ll be more likely to consume some au naturel vitamin C. (In a pinch, there’s always Emergen-C.)

7. Buy a new luxurious hand soap. To encourage hand washing, of course.

8. Keep hand sanitizer nearby. In your car, purse, desk—you get the idea.

