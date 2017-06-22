How Much Are Your Favorite TV Bars and Restaurants Actually Worth?

How does Moe’s Tavern stay in business when it sells nothing but crappy beer to about five people? Or why continue to deal in drugs when Los Pollos Hermanos could be a profitable venture on its own? If you’ve found yourself struggling with these questions while watching television, a British company feels your pain.

Bizdaq, a company that helps facilitate the sale of businesses around the world, decided to use the iconic status of some of TV’s fake bars and restaurants to their viral advantage, applying their industry knowledge to create real world valuations for these fictitious businesses.

For Americans, the biggest names analyzed were Breaking Bad’s Los Pollos Hermanos, Family Guy’s Drunken Clam, The Simpsons’ Moe’s Tavern and Friends’ Central Perk—though they also looked into a few businesses from British series, as well as a couple from video games.

Comparing Moe’s and The Drunken Clam seemed like a sensible place to start, since one was pretty much a rip-off of the other to begin with. Having seen both shows, it was my TV watching opinion that The Clam seems to be a better business and it turns out I was right. Bizdaq placed its value at around $150,000, nearly double that of Moe’s.

But hey, no one is judging Moe’s for not being a financial success Judging it for its shameless pandering to the Applebee’s set, though, is just fine.

