How to Make Your Car Smell Like the End of the World

The end is nigh, at least for those lousy air fresheners the weird checkout guy at the carwash keeps pushing on you along with a carnauba wax. The imaginative technicians from Bompas and Parr—the people responsible for glow-in-the-dark ice cream, an anatomical whiskey tasting and these awesome, creepy chocolate eggs—just announced their newest project: post-apocalyptic air fresheners. Inspired by some of the world’s greatest fictional apocalypses, B&P created the scents you might encounter after the end of the world. They then partnered with some of England’s great illustrators to make an air freshener worthy of your Prius’s rear-view mirror.

Don’t worry, it’s not all fire and brimstone. One, taken from J.G. Ballard's The Crystal World, smells like a lush jungle. Another ripped from the Book of Revelation smells like smoke and flowers. Oddly, no one chose to do “stinky zombies” from The Walking Dead.

The air fresheners go on display at the Beach Cocktail Bar in London on May 29, but for anyone sick of those stupid tiny pine trees with their new-car smell, Bompas and Parr will have the 10 air fresheners of the apocalypse available online for about $12. The best part? No one will try to upsell you on detailing.

