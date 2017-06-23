How to Hack a Keurig So It Will Brew Whatever Pod You Want

This past fall, Keurig, one of the original kings of the single-serve coffee business, started introducing its 2.0 machines. The rollout was met with controversy because one feature of the new machines is that they will not brew pods not officially licensed by Keurig. Approved pods get bar codes and a sort of digital rights management protection similar to what iTunes used in the past to keep you from sharing albums you purchased with the world.

So great was the coffee debate that makers of non-Keurig coffee pods even sued the company for promoting anti-competitive practices. However, a recently uncovered YouTube video shows that Keurig’s system may be far less foolproof than they’d like to believe.

Using nothing more than an old DRM-enabled cup, a pair of scissors and a little bit of tape, a “coffee hacktivist” was able to permanently circumvent Keurig’s restrictive K-cup policy.

Though the visual claims made in the video have yet to be completely verified, the Keurig-hacking movement even has its own website now: KeurigHack.com. Not to spoil their fun, but it seems way easier to just make coffee the old-fashioned way.

[h/t Grub Street]

