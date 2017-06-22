How to Follow All the Action at Outside Lands

The massive Bay Area festival of music and food known as Outside Lands begins in just a few hours in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Tonight, headliners Kanye West and Arctic Monkeys will close down the show and tomorrow Big Freedia will make festivalgoer-booties that have no business popping bounce for free beignets at the new Gastromagic stage. If you can’t be there, we’ve got a man on the ground covering it all for you this weekend. Follow our buddy Cal Bingham, who will be shooting the best that the fest has to offer.

Oh, and if you are in the park this weekend, make sure you eat all of this.

