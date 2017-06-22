Homebrewing Gets a Sleek Makeover

For many amateur beer brewers, space is a serious issue. If you aren’t lucky enough to have a basement, an empty closet or a secret beer bunker, you probably have five gallons of IPA fermenting in your living room. From experience, this is not something roommates or wives are particularly excited about. Enter HopBox . Creators Michael Langone and Matt Gorman launched a show-stopping Kickstarter yesterday that is already fully funded, having raised more than $55,000 in just 36 hours. HopBoxes hold your fermenting beer, your bottles and all the rest of your brewing equipment, which is probably in a pile somewhere in your apartment right now. (You'll still have to boil the beer on your stove, though.) The boxes look great and the company will send you recipes and ingredients as well. The campaign is already a success, but you can still sign on and get a kit. In this age of space-saving houses and cars that can fit in an office cubicle, it’s about time someone made a homebrew system that can fit anywhere.

