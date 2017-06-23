Here’s How to Make a $900 Root Beer Float

Back in September Andy George went viral after making a chicken sandwich entirely from scratch – a $1,500 project that included everything from raising the chicken to growing the vegetables to baking the bread.

Well, he’s back again, this time with a less ambitious but more delicious sounding entirely-from-scratch project: “How to Make a $900 Root Beer Float.”

He brews his own root beer and makes his own goat milk-based ice cream, and in the end (spoiler alert), he proclaims, “Oh, wow, I think I actually made something that tastes good” – a reference to his previous six-month-long chicken sandwich project that provided less delicious results.

There’s actually something really inspiring about watching George’s videos. It’s a reminder that not everyone is educated enough to have learned about grocery stores.

Related: The Complete Beer Float Guide

This Ham and Cheese Sandwich Is the Ultimate Farm-to-Table Experience

3 Boozy Ways to Get Your Root Beer Fix