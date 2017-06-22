Here are the 5 best Peep dioramas from Easter Weekend

There were a number of different Peep diorama contests over Easter, but the most prestigious is probably the Peep Show held by the Washington Post, now in its 8th year. Marshmallow artists competed to make the most creative tableau with their stale, sugary props and now a winner has been chosen. The competitors really outdid themselves this year, as you can see.

