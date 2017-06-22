Here Is All the Food From George R.R. Martin’s New Chapter in the Game of Thrones Series (and It Includes Almond Milk)

Praise be to the old gods and the new, George R.R. Martin has finally stopped toying with us. Published writing from the prolific Game of Thrones author has been rare over the last several years, and most of his fans are getting a bit impatient. Martin said in 2013 that he had finished about a quarter of the sixth and penultimate book in the Song of Fire and Ice series, The Winds of Winter. But other than that he has remained vague about a release date. Today, though, he treated us to an actual chapter from the forthcoming book ahead of the season premiere of the television series next week. And like so many scenes in the world of Westeros, there were mountains of food to feast on. Sadly, no recipes, but if you want some we bet you can find ways to cook most of these things in the official GOT cookbook. Here, though, is all the food Martin managed to pack into a single paragraph:
Pike
Trout
Salmon
Crabs
Cod
Herring
Duck
Capon
Peacocks (in their plumage)
Swans in almond milk
Suckling pigs with apples
Whole-roasted aurochs (the ancient ancestor of our beef cattle)
Hot bread
Massive wheels of cheese
Fresh-churned butter
Leeks and carrots
Roasted onions
Beets
Turnips
Parsnips
And of course, a 12-foot-high lemon cake.
We won’t give you any real spoilers from the chapter, but you can read it in its entirety here.
