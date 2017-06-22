Harvest the Bounty of Sonoma

This breathtakingly beautiful area is rightly famous for its wine—but it’s also home to a rich variety of locally produced delights.

An oenophile’s dream, Sonoma County boasts over 400 wineries, ranging from majestic estates to modest tasting rooms. But as a visit to the heart of wine country will reveal, there’s a lot growing here besides grapevines. From local olives and artisanal cheeses to farm-to-table dining and natural spa treatments, you’ll find a trove of one-of-a-kind treasures here.

Settle in at The Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance® Resort & Spa, where you can truly immerse yourself in the wine country experience. Every Tuesday, resident sommelier Christopher Sawyer takes guests on a grapes-to-glass discovery tour via wine classes with themes such as new pinot noirs or rare white grape varieties; on Thursdays, the resort hosts regional winemakers like Valley of the Moon Winery for exclusive wine tastings. At the property’s award-winning Carneros Bistro, pair local vintages from Sawyer’s wine list with modern, Mediterranean-influenced cuisine from acclaimed chef Andrew Wilson featuring the best from local farms, ranches and dairies. Sonoma County has more olive oil producers than any other county in California; try some in-season dishes like creamy Salinas asparagus soup with Dungeness crab and local olive oil. Carneros Bistro’s martini entry won the People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice awards for "Best Use of the Olive" at The Olive Festival's Martini Madness competition this year.

For more local flavor, stop by the resort’s sleek, comfortable Bean & Bottle—it’s a coffee, craft spirits and wine bar with an all-day menu, as well as a wine store and a gourmet marketplace. With three sommeliers on staff, you’ll find the perfect pairing for your homemade charcuterie and local cheese plate or panini, as well as some great bottles to take home with you after your stay. The sommeliers will also arrange vineyard tours and you can join their Discovery Wine Club to receive quarterly shipments of select wines they’ve sourced from small producers in the area.

Even the services at the resort’s lauded Raindance Spa include indigenous finds. Many treatments draw upon the natural healing properties of the area’s plants, including lavender, roses and grapes. Soothing red wine grape seed mud wraps and rose body polish treatments are unique to Raindance Spa, and the products used are made locally.

To learn about more local discoveries in and around Renaissance Hotels all over the world, check out their online discovery tool—where you can plug in your destination city and explore finds from food to drink, shopping and entertainment—as well as their event listings.