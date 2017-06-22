This Hairless Guinea Pig Posing with Food Is the Last Instagram Account You Will Ever Need to Follow

Hey, is your Instagram feed facing a dearth of cute animal photos? Good news, you’ve got a new account to follow. Ludwik is a skinny pig, a type of (mostly) hairless guinea pig bred back in the 1970s. He poses with many things—flamingos, pearls, toboggans—normal guinea pig stuff. But his favorite props by far are edible.

Ludwik seems to make pretty healthy choices—mostly a raw diet. But he does occasionally dabble in candy and flashes a bit of opulence by showing a love Moet & Chandon.

If you want to keep up Ludwik’s eating and modeling adventures you can follow him at instagram.com/ludwik_guinea_pig…You know what, even if you don’t want to keep up with those things you should probably follow him anyway. It’s hard to ever have a bad day when a hairless guinea pig eating a cupcake appears on your phone.

A photo posted by @ludwik_guinea_pig on Dec 10, 2015 at 2:01am PST

A photo posted by @ludwik_guinea_pig on Nov 16, 2015 at 2:06am PST

A photo posted by @ludwik_guinea_pig on Oct 3, 2015 at 5:13am PDT

A photo posted by @ludwik_guinea_pig on Aug 6, 2015 at 2:49am PDT