This Guy Has Devised an Easy Way for Grocery Stores to Help Fight Obesity

Here’s the bad news: We are an increasingly fat world. According to the World Health Organization, 600 million people are obese and a staggering 1.9 billion are overweight. In the United States, over a third of all adults are considered obese and in Europe the numbers are even more troubling. In England, experts are predicting obesity rates will hit 74 percent among men and 64 percent among women by 2030. One Brit thinks there is an easy solution that will, at the very least, help people focus on the problem.

Hayden Peek is a creative director from London who has worked with the likes of Google, IBM and Adidas, and, troubled by the terrifying obesity trends, came up with a simple idea to educate people on what they’re eating: Plaster the information all over their grocery receipts.

“The nutritional data for the entire [shopping trip] is tallied up and printed on the receipt using the familiar and easy to understand traffic light system.” If you bought food with too much saturated fat, for example, a red mark would appear at the bottom of your receipt letting you know. If you do a healthy job with your shopping you'll get a green light (pictured above).

Peek also envisions a set of digital tools that could help shoppers set a healthy shopping list for a particular store based on their budget. Unfortunately, this is all just conceptual at the moment, as Peek laments in his blog: "To have a real impact, Tesco's, ASDA, Sainsbury's, Co-op, Waitrose, Lidl, Aldi or M&S would have to introduce it. The government could make it law, but that seems unlikely considering all the bullshit around the sugar tax proposals.”

But if any supermarkets out there are reading this, you should take Peek’s suggestion seriously. If nothing else, it would provide a helpful counterpoint to those 3-for-1 Doritos coupons always cluttering up my shopping cart.

