Guacamole and Game of Thrones: How F&W Best New Chefs Relax

A snack of choice for some Best New Chefs.
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Noah Kaufman
June 22, 2017

Sometimes even a Best New Chef wants to plop in front of the TV with something they shouldn’t be eating. Here's what some of the class of 2014 watch, along with their favorite snacks.

Eli Kulp; Fork, Philadelphia  

The Show: True Detective.

The Snack: Animal crackers.

“Before my son came along, I never had so many snacks in my cupboard.”

Paul Qui; Qui, Austin 

The Show: Bates Motel.

The Snack: Seaweed snacks.

“I try to not watch anything that has to do with food.”

Greg Denton; Ox, Portland, OR

The Show: Hannibal.

The Snack: None.

“I really like Hannibal. The food that they do on that show is the real deal stuff. But we decided we’d rather not eat when we watch it. I can’t believe that it’s actually on network TV.”

Ari Taymor; Alma, Los Angeles

The Shows: House of Cards, Game of Thrones.

The Snack: Salted popcorn. 

Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton; Ox, Portland, OR

The Shows: True DetectiveHouse of CardsHouse of Lies.

The Snack: Chips and guacamole.

Dave Beran; Next, Chicago

The Show: Lost.

The Snack: Granola.

“People at work keep telling me that I need to watch certain shows, so I cue them on Netflix. I just got caught up on Walking Dead too.” 

Matt McCallister; FT33, Dallas

The Show: "I really don’t watch TV ever."

The Snack: Raw carrots.

“I’m kind of a funny eater. I eat a lot of raw vegetables. I even eat salad with no dressing. I think people don’t appreciate the actual flavor of the vegetables or greens. Everyone just dumps dressing all over everything and I’m like, now you’re just eating dressing essentially. My cooks think I’m weird. They’re like, ‘You don’t sleep and you don’t eat. When you do eat it’s really healthy and you run way too much.’” 

Matthew Accarrino; SPQR, San Francisco

The Show: The Americans.

The Snack: Yogurt, granola and fruit. 

Justin Yu; Oxheart, Houston  

The Show: The Voice.

The Snack: Kettle brand chips with sea salt and black pepper. 

Related: The True Detective Finale Drinking Game
Viewing Party Recipes
How to Cure a Hangover Like an F&W Best New Chef

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up