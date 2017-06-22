Guacamole and Game of Thrones: How F&W Best New Chefs Relax

Sometimes even a Best New Chef wants to plop in front of the TV with something they shouldn’t be eating. Here's what some of the class of 2014 watch, along with their favorite snacks.

Eli Kulp; Fork, Philadelphia

The Show: True Detective.

The Snack: Animal crackers.

“Before my son came along, I never had so many snacks in my cupboard.”

Paul Qui; Qui, Austin

The Show: Bates Motel.

The Snack: Seaweed snacks.

“I try to not watch anything that has to do with food.”

Greg Denton; Ox, Portland, OR

The Show: Hannibal.

The Snack: None.

“I really like Hannibal. The food that they do on that show is the real deal stuff. But we decided we’d rather not eat when we watch it. I can’t believe that it’s actually on network TV.”

Ari Taymor; Alma, Los Angeles

The Shows: House of Cards, Game of Thrones.

The Snack: Salted popcorn.

Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton; Ox, Portland, OR

The Shows: True Detective, House of Cards, House of Lies.

The Snack: Chips and guacamole.

Dave Beran; Next, Chicago

The Show: Lost.

The Snack: Granola.

“People at work keep telling me that I need to watch certain shows, so I cue them on Netflix. I just got caught up on Walking Dead too.”

Matt McCallister; FT33, Dallas

The Show: "I really don’t watch TV ever."

The Snack: Raw carrots.

“I’m kind of a funny eater. I eat a lot of raw vegetables. I even eat salad with no dressing. I think people don’t appreciate the actual flavor of the vegetables or greens. Everyone just dumps dressing all over everything and I’m like, now you’re just eating dressing essentially. My cooks think I’m weird. They’re like, ‘You don’t sleep and you don’t eat. When you do eat it’s really healthy and you run way too much.’”

Matthew Accarrino; SPQR, San Francisco

The Show: The Americans.

The Snack: Yogurt, granola and fruit.

Justin Yu; Oxheart, Houston

The Show: The Voice.

The Snack: Kettle brand chips with sea salt and black pepper.

Related: The True Detective Finale Drinking Game

Viewing Party Recipes

How to Cure a Hangover Like an F&W Best New Chef