Got $400? Stay at the New Harry Potter Themed Hotel Rooms

This piece originally appeared on TheBillfold.com.
So now I have a new life goal: to write the last chapter of How Wizards Do Money from the inside of the Georgian House’s Harry Potter-themed “wizarding chambers.”
As the Mirror reported:
The two hotel rooms (yes, the hotel only converted two rooms into wizarding chambers, which seems like a missed opportunity to schedule large-group wizarding events like, say,conventions) look good and wizardy, with four-poster beds and locked trunks and old-timey teapots that you’re probably not actually supposed to drink from.
The Mirror notes that the smaller room costs £249 (approx. $400) per night, and the larger room, which sleeps five, costs £363 ($584).
I’m not actually sure if I’d stay here. In the right circumstances (like writing the last chapter of How Wizards Do Money in some fantasy world where I could drop everything to travel to London for a week and do that), I’d totally be up for it. But I think I’d have to have a really good reason to make the trip. A Warner Bros tour just isn’t enough. I’d want a full wizard experience, including the opportunity to wear the Sorting Hat, take some kind of magical chemistry class where we turn powders green or something, and, of course, a Yule Ball.
The Buzzfeed article on the wizarding chambers contains the most telling information about the hotel experience:
Oh, those Millennials. Honeymooning at Pretend Hogwarts. (Okay, that would be a good reason to make the trip.)
What about you? Does this sound like a good deal? Do you totally want to fly to London and hang out in a wizarding chamber?
Related: Nothing Leprechaun Gold Can Stay: Financial Lessons From “Harry Potter”
New “Harry Potter” Content Released, Free
What Kind of Tech Company is Kickstarter?