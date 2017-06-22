This Is the First Thriller About GMOs We've Ever Heard of

The debate over genetically modified crops in the United States has intensified in the last year. States like California and Oregon rejected mandatory labeling laws but were split almost down the middle. The USDA approved a non-GMO label for food and notable players like Ben & Jerry’s and Chipotle have weighed in. But it hardly seems like a topic of cinematic excitement. “Farming” and “thriller” are two words that don’t exactly seem like they belong in the same sentence. But a new movie from husband-wife team Daryl Wein and Zoe Lister-Jones (Life in Pieces, New Girl) think GMOs can be plenty scary. Their film Consumed tells the story of Sophie, a young mother who believes that GMOs are responsible for her son’s strange illness. GMOs have become polarizing, but this is probably the first time they’ve become terrifying (complete with suspenseful music cues). Lister-Jones said it’s not just a Monsanto hit piece though. She told Yahoo, “We were really careful not to vilify corporations.” And while this film is unlikely to settle the debate, it will probably get you looking over your shoulder the next time you’re in the produce aisle. Check out the trailer below.

Consumed comes to theaters in December via the on-demand film service Gathr.

[h/t Yahoo]

