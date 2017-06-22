A German Restaurant Will Use Your iPhone to Track Your Every Move and Bite

What if, as soon as you walked into a restaurant, the waiter knew your name, where you wanted to sit and what you wanted to eat? That’s what Germany’s Mook Group, which owns five restaurants in Frankfurt, has in mind. Using the new free Mook app (which rolled out this month), the restaurants will leverage Apple’s iBeacon technology to monitor diners. Using Bluetooth technology, iBeacon can measure a user’s indoor location accurately to within 10 inches. That sort of accuracy will even let the people at Mook establishments know when you get up to go to the bathroom.

In addition to tracking your location, the app will also collect information on where you sit most often, dishes you frequently order and how much you spend.

Privacy advocates don’t need to freak out just yet. Mook says that for the moment the information will be saved only on the users’ individual phones. But according to the Wall Street Journal, the company plans to eventually access all of that information, which will enable it to create profiles of all of its customers.

Between the profile and the tracking information, servers will be able to see you coming and creepily greet you by name the second you walk in the door. They’ll also know just what to recommend.

It’s a brave new world, everyone, one in which our waiters know what to bring us even if we don’t know what we want.

Related: Your iPhone Wants to Make it Easier to Know if You're Having Too Much Caffeine

5 Cool Hotels in France from Le Fooding's Essential New App

#Dinnercam: Would You Bring a Portable Lighting Studio to Restaurants in the Name of Food Photos