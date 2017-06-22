FWx Beer Hacks: Can You Re-Carbonate Flat Beer in a Sodastream?

FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

If you have ever thrown a house party, you have most likely found a flat beer or two left in the fridge the next day. What a waste! When pondering what to do with those poor brews,  our thoughts immediately went to the at-home-carbonating machine, the Sodastream. Is this technique recommended by Sodastream? No it is not. Could it result in a hilarious explosion? Yes it could. But our hard-working beer guy Ethan Fixell was brave enough to try the experiment.  Watch this video for the bubbly results. 

