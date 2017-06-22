A Full Greenhouse Setup for Your Tiny Apartment

Growing your own produce is tough in the cramped living situations in places like New York City, but lots of creative new equipment is giving the space-challenged among us new opportunities we’ve never had before. The latest entrant to the urban farming world is Cloud Farms, a New York-based company making both a condensed hydroponic growing system as well as a window greenhouse. Cloud Farms’ Nimbus—their soilless growing setup—uses pumps to feed several pots small enough to fit on a windowsill. The water reservoirs are big enough to hold water to last for two weeks, making it easy to go on vacation without worrying that your latest kale crop will bite the dust. Biome—Cloud Farms’ greenhouse—installs like a window air conditioner to get your harvest more sunlight.

At $499 the Nimbus and the Biome provide a slightly cheaper solution to the challenge of urban gardening than some of the other high-powered products we’ve seen. You also don’t have to deal with the intense glare of a grow light across the apartment when you’re trying to take a nap on the couch.

Cloud Farms just launched its Kickstarter campaign and is looking for quite a bit of money—$100,000. But if you’re looking a more impressive alternative to the herb menagerie you just bought at Trader Joe’s this could be just the thing.

