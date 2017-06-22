Frankenfood Will Test Our Love of Hybrid Food

From the classy Cronut, to the boundary-pushing Ramen Burger, food mash-ups are some of the most popular dishes in America right now. Who knows, this summer may be the season of the churro ice cream sandwich.

And tomorrow, fans of unexpected food combinations can see the best and worst dishes of their imaginations come to life on Spike TV’s Frankenfood. Chef Josh Capon and Tony Luke, Jr. (he of Tony Luke’s cheesesteak fame), are putting their tastebuds on the line as they scour the country to find America's next great food creations that are either incredible...or inedible. They will eat chocolate squid, PB&J fish sticks and brat-nana splits, all so you don’t have to. Now, those all sound like punishments created to haze unfortunate fraternity pledges. But we’re sure someone is going to create something weird and fantastic that we never knew we wanted to eat—although we’re probably going to have to sit through a lot of these “German Super Bowls” before we find it.

Frankenfood premieres Saturday June 22 at 10 p.m. ET.