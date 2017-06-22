Food Porn Festival Coming to Australia

Though a “porn festival” might sound slightly appalling, thankfully when you prepend it with the word “food” the concept becomes a bit more palatable. Not to say that a forthcoming Food Porn Festival set to take place in Australia won’t upset some people’s sensibilities; it’ll just be for different reasons.

On May 18, South Melbourne’s SmartArtz Gallery will play host to Yelp’s Food Porn Festival. Far from a stuffy affair featuring only the world’s best food photographers, this particular art fest is open to submissions from the public, with organizers planning to pull their 40 favorites so long as they were taken in a Melbourne restaurant within the past year (and submitted via Yelp, of course).

Related: FOOD PORN IS TURNING YOU INTO AN EATING DEVIANT

Three winners will be selected, a grand prize and two runners-up, with the top photo taking home a package of food lover-friendly prizes, including dinner, breakfast and an overnight stay at the Adelphi hotel, as well as a couple other comped meals and activities.

So what exactly will the judges be looking for? According to Yelp’s Jackie Doran, they’ll be choosing based on everything from the basics (“something that's in focus") to the more ethereal: “the ability to create a ‘foodgasm',’ ‘oh my god’ kind of reaction,” she told The Age. “If I look at something, I want to feel desire for it. I want to go, ‘oooh, yeah.’” Professionally, that’s called the “When Harry Met Sally reaction.”

While some people might doubt whether or not food porn is worthy of its own gallery display, if it gets people looking up from their phones, I think you can consider it a big victory for cultural institutions everywhere.