The Food Film Festival Lets You Eat Everything You See on Screen

Founded in Brooklyn in 2007, the Food Film Festival returns this year from October 29 to November 1 with movies to satisfy just about every tastebud–including a Sriracha documentary, a western about guacamole and something described simply as “chocolate bunny porn.” In a move that blows away Smell-O-Vision, guests will also get to eat the dishes that star on screen. For example, when Food Curated director Liza de Guia screens her short "La Vara Churros: The Standard Which to Measure Every Churro" (October 30), you'll get to eat one of the restaurant's legendary pieces of fried dough right in your seat. To get you warmed up, here is a clip from fest founder George Motz's For the Love of Beef Rib, showing on Saturday at the Brewmore + More event. Those beef ribs will be served. For the full lineup of films and to get tickets head over here. The event heads to Chicago next month and Charleston in the spring.

