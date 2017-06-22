Food Factory Will Be Powered by Mashed Potatoes

Physicists tell us that perpetual motion is impossible, but a food factory that is powered by food seems to be a step toward proving them wrong.

This week, Britain’s 2 Sisters Food Group will begin use of a new bio-refinery at one of their plants that should allow them to partially power the facility by using leftover potato waste from their mashed potato and pie manufacturing lines. The company hopes the mashed potato power will provide 3,500-megawatt hours of electricity per year and the equivalent of 5,000 MWh in steam, according to the Guardian. If these efforts prove successful, 2 Sisters is hoping to bring similar technology to its 42 other factories.

“The bio-refinery is a world-first for the food industry, using a new type of super-efficient technology to generate energy from potato waste,” group sustainability director Andrew Edlin said in a statement. “We are looking to use this system to open up to 10 further energy plants at other 2 Sisters factories over the coming three years, using potato and other food waste to generate energy and steam.”

The company hopes efforts such as these will help it hit sustainability goals of reducing carbon emissions, cutting food waste, reaching zero landfill waste and limiting water use. Though hopefully the bio-refinery isn’t picky about how it likes its mashed potatoes, or 2 Sisters' gravy budget could go through the roof.

