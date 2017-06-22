Follow @FWx on Instagram

Good news for all of you looking for some additional photos to drool over: Today FWx launched its Instagram account @FWx. It will feature the best in food porn, cocktail ideas and travel plans. Here’s a little taste of Nutella and waffles to whet your appetite.

Doesn't Nutella just make everything better? @arjieljosephfg at @wafflesdeliege #fwx

A photo posted by FWx (@fwx) on Jan 12, 2016 at 5:38am PST

We'll keep your feeds full of more delicious shots like that.  Tag your photos with #fwx for a chance to get featured yourself.

You may now return to your regularly scheduled Instagram scrolling.

